Govt plans to transform Bahawalpur into ‘Cotton Valley’

LAHORE: The Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to transform Bahawalpur into a “Cotton Valley” which will act as a milestone for the revival of cotton cultivation.

This was revealed at a consultative session arranged by the Punjab government on Saturday to identify challenges faced by the cotton crop and propose sustainable and practical solutions. The conference brought together agricultural experts, cotton farmers, policymakers, senior officials of the Agriculture Department and other stakeholders.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while speaking at this session hosted by the MNS agriculture university said under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, revolutionary measures for agricultural development are being successfully implemented. These initiatives aim to address challenges in the agricultural sector and promote productivity through modern scientific and research-based approaches.

The Secretary Agriculture emphasized that the cotton crop faces significant challenges, including climate change, lack of modern technology, and financial difficulties for farmers. He assured that the Agriculture Department would provide all possible resources and take necessary steps to address these issues.

The Punjab government fully supports the implementation of these proposals. Moreover, an insurance program is under review to safeguard farmers’ interests, protect them from potential financial losses, and ensure access to modern agricultural technology.

Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research, Ali Tahir, while addressing the conference, remarked that the revival of cotton is crucial for Pakistan’s agricultural and economic development. The federal government is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities to achieve this goal. Cotton not only plays a pivotal role in agriculture but is also the backbone of the national economy.

Vice-Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Professor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, pledged full cooperation with the Agriculture Department for cotton revival.

During the technical session of the conference, experts and stakeholders thoroughly discussed the revival of cotton and provided valuable insights. Practical recommendations were formulated, which will be presented to relevant forums. Prominent attendees of the consultative session included MPA Aun Dogar, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Shabbir Ahmed Khan (Additional Secretary Task Force), Dr Yousaf Zafar (Vice President PCCC), Director Generals of Agriculture Punjab Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr Sajid Rehman, Dr Khalid Hameed (Tara Group), Asif Majeed (CEO Avial Group), Dr Abid Mehmood (Ex-CEO PARB), Dr. Iqbal Bandesha (Cotton Expert), Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Dr Asif Ali, representatives from APTMA, Dr Javed Hasan, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Syed Hasan Raza, Sardar Jameel Khan Buzdar, and others.

Additionally, the consultative session saw online participation from Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Ali Tahir, Director General Federal Seed Certification Muhammad Azam Khan, Director General Agriculture Extension Sindh Mureed Ahmed Jamali, Director General Agriculture Balochistan Masood Khan, Director General Environment Protection Authority Farzana Shah, Dr Allah Bakhsh, Engineer Javed Saleem Qureshi, Dr Josomal, and Ahsan Bajwa.

