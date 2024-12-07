Urdu Conference discusses religious poetry and literature

KARACHI: The ongoing 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashan-e-Karachi, entered its second day with a thought-provoking session titled "Taqdisi Adab ke Roshan Chiragh" here at the Arts Council of Pakistan. The event brought together esteemed scholars to explore the realm of religious poetry and literature.

Renowned poet Iftikhar Arif presided over the session, while Farhana Owais moderated the discussion. Key speakers included: Dr Taqi Abedi, Aziz Ahsan, Sabeeh Rahmani and Tanzeem ul-Firdous

Professor Tanzeem ul-Firdous spoke about influential figures like Ambar Shah Warisi, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Khan and Professor Maulana Muntaqil Haq Qadri, highlighting their contributions to religious poetry and literature. Sabeeh Rahmani shed light on Maulana Mahir ul-Qadri, Manawar Badayuni, Iqbal Azeem, Adeeb Raipuri and Riazuddin Soharwardi's literary contributions.

Dr Taqi Abedi reflected on Marsiya poets like Saba Akbar Abadi, Behzad Lakhnawi, Shahid Ali Shahid Naqvi and Nayyar Ali Asadi, noting Karachi's significance in shaping modern Marsiya literature. Aziz Ahsan introduced poetry and Naat by Baba Zahin Shah Taji, Ijaz Rahmani and Majid Khalil.

Iftikhar Arif emphasised understanding a poet's background to truly appreciate their work. He highlighted Karachi's pivotal role in the evolution of modern Marsiya literature.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024