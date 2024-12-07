AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

SAU to host Thar Festival in Feb 2025

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is preparing to host the much-anticipated Thar Festival 2025 in first week of the February 2025. The festival aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage, unique artifacts, and agricultural achievements of the Thar region, providing a platform for intellectual, literary, cultural, and musical exchange. The event will be a vibrant celebration of Thar’s diversity and potential.

A delegation from the Thar Students Council, led by Shankar Singh Sodho, recently met with the Vice Chancellor of SAU, Dr Fateh Marri, to finalize plans for the event.

According to a university spokesperson, the festival will feature a series of academic discussions, cultural performances, and exhibitions designed to highlight the region’s history, geography, and agricultural innovations.

The festival’s key attractions will include research presentations on Thar’s history, geography, minerals, and agriculture, shedding light on the untapped potential of the region.

