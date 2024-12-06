8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has sought compressive details of eight pipeline development projects for potential financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Programming Implementation and Supervision Mission (PIASR) which is scheduled to visit Pakistan from 8-14 December, 2024.

The projects which are currently under negotiations with the Bank by the EAD are as follows: (i) Diamer Bhasha Dam Hydropower project; (ii) 500 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line from Matiari to Moro to Rahim Yar Khan; (iii) 500 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line from Ghazi Barotha to Faisalabad West; (iv) Sukkur–Hyderabad (M-6) Motorway Project (306 KM); (v) Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) Project; (vi) Karachi–Torkham (N-5) Highway Project (phase-II+ package 278 KMS); (vii) installation of reactive compensation power devices in National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) network; and (viii) Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahawalpur Motorway.

EAD is of the view that the populating/answering list of the following questions would be essential for IsDB to evaluate the readiness of the projects and determine potential financing for each project.

Diamer Bhasha Hydropower Project: (i) following meeting with ACG presenting Diamer Bhasha Dam Project, has there been any update on the interest for equity financing for $1.2 billion or for the debt financing of $2.3billion? (ii) What is the status of progress of contract MW 1 that has started being implemented?; (iii) When is it set to be completed? (iv) MW2 and HM2 procurement is ongoing, so can you confirm if MDB financing is envisaged, will it be for EM1 and EM2 only?; (v) what would be the procurement strategy in such case? (vi) Has PC-1 for “Diamer Basha Dam Project - power generation facilities” been approved? (vii) Was the supervision consultant (CDBCG) hired for all contracts (MW1 and 2, HM1 and 2 and EM1 and2)? (viii) What is the implementation plan for EM1 and EM2, related to the work already started and the implementation of MW2? (ix) when EM1 and EM2 will be on the critical path? (x) What is the status of land acquisition? (xi) What is the status of confidence-building measures? (xii) Is there an Environmental and Social Management Plan in place? And (xiii) How is it being implemented?

500 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line from Matiari to Moro to Rahim Yar Khan: (i) following NTDC briefing, it was indicated that new consultant should be recruited to finalize the studies, where are we at? (ii) PC-1 was submitted to Planning commission on March 29, 2024, has it been approved by ECNEC yet? (iii) route alignment studies were indicated as completed, what is the status of “land acquisition/right of way”? (iv) Have environmental and social studies been conducted or not yet? (v) When was the cost estimate completed? (vi) Has detailed engineering design been completed? (vii) What is the procurement strategy? (viii) it was indicated in a previous meeting that there will be an EPC contract, is it confirmed/decided?(ix) What is the experience of NTDC for such contracts? and (x) What would be the proportion of financing that would be requested from IsDB?

500 kV Double Circuit Transmission Line from Ghazi Barotha to Faisalabad West: (i) PC-1 was submitted to Planning commission on March 29, 2024. has it been approved by ECNEC yet? (ii) Has the procurement for survey and soil investigation been finalized? (iii) Has the procurement for techno-economic study been finalized?(iv) Will the project require any further feasibility studies? (v) What is the timeline for the recruitment of consultant for design review, preparation of bidding documents and supervision of works? (vi) Have environmental and social studies been conducted or not yet? (vii) When was the cost estimate completed? (viii) What is the procurement strategy? (ix) it was indicated in a previous meeting that there will be an EPC contract, is it confirmed/decided? (x) What is the experience of NTDC for such contracts? And (xi) What would be the proportion of financing that would be requested from IsDB?

