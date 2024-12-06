Amendments to PECA under review, confirms minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima confirmed that amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) were under review to address concerns related to fake news and online misinformation.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication which met under the chairpersonship of Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, the minister also admitted deterioration of internet services in country while linking it with low investment, low spectrum and congestion and exponential increase in internet use.

Amid rising concerns from various sectors, particularly the IT industry, regarding perceived disruptions and the potential impact of a new licencing system, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeezur Rehman asserted that there was no government policy to intentionally slow down internet services in the country.

The committee expressed deep concern over the persistent disruptions of internet connection.

The government has decided to start licencing regime for virtual private networks (VPNs) from January 1, 2025 to address related security concerns. “We are not blocking, but would start issuing licences of VPN from January 1, 2025,” said the PTA chairman.

He revealed that on the Interior Ministry’s letter regarding blocking illegal VPNs in the country, views of the Law Ministry were sought; however, no response was received so far.

He admitted that there was no impact of VPN on internet slowdown in the country. He said that so far 31,000 VPNs were registered.

The committee members also raised question on VPN licencing regime while saying that when VPN providers did not have offices and presence in Pakistan, how could the government bring them and issue licence.

The committee also raised questions on the Interior Ministry letter while saying when there was no policy regarding VPN, how could they term one or the other VPN as legal or illegal. The committee members also raised questions on the Interior Ministry’s justification while saying that the word information system was not in the PECA act, how they could include in PECA rules.

The Minister of State said that VPN use were reported in terrorism incidents, however, when PML-N senator Afnan asked for presenting a single incident, the minister replied that such matter were not under her jurisdiction and should be discussed in-camera.

Shaza Fatima, who also briefed the Committee, reassured members that the government was actively addressing the issues surrounding IT infrastructure. In response to concerns about internet shutdowns, Fatima emphasized that the government does not intend to take such extreme measures. “The internet in Pakistan is functioning normally, and there are no plans to disrupt it unless absolutely necessary for national security,” she stated. She further confirmed that the government would hold the long-awaited auction for the 5G spectrum in April 2025, marking a crucial step toward enhancing Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure.

As the government moves forward with its telecom reforms, including the licensing process and 5G spectrum auction, all stakeholders will continue to collaborate to safeguard the future of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Fatima informed the committee that talks were in full swing to bring Elon Musk’s Starlink services to end the issue of slow internet in Pakistan.

