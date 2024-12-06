Empowering Pakistan's Solar Transformation with Global Leading Solutions

Trinasolar, a global leader in photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy solutions has launched its latest n-type i-TOPCon technology in the Pakistan market.

A pioneer in 700W+ TOPCon module mass manufacturing, Trinasolar’s high-performance Vertex N modules are at the forefront of solar technology, offering superior efficiency, reliability, and durability. This makes them ideal for the country’s diverse climate and growing energy demands, delivering high energy yields and cost-effective solutions.

Latest n-type i-TOPCon Technology for High-Performance Applications

The Vertex N 720W series (NEG21C.20) features 210mm n-type i-TOPCon technology, offering industry-leading module efficiency of up to 23.2% and power outputs up to 720W. These advancements are particularly valuable for Pakistan, where maximizing energy output with minimal space and cost is crucial.

Key benefits include:

Higher Energy Yield: The modules’ cutting-edge TOPCon and multi-busbar (MBB) design allows for greater light absorption and higher energy conversion, which results in superior performance even in low-light conditions.

The Vertex N 720W series module has been rated a Top Performer in all seven tests by the certification service Kiwa PVEL. Only three other models out of the 380 modules tested also enjoy this distinction.

Enhanced Durability: Globally certified by agencies such as UL Solutions and TÜV Rheinland, the 700W+ modules have undergone thorough testing, including extreme temperature fluctuations and UV degradation tests. The results proved that these modules are capable of withstanding challenging climates like Pakistan’s diverse regions.

Optimized Installation: With higher power output per module, fewer panels are needed for a given installation, reducing overall costs related to racking, wiring, and labor. This makes the Vertex N 720W series particularly attractive for large-scale projects looking to minimize capital costs.

A recent UL Solutions assessment highlighted the low levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and reduced capital expenditures (CAPEX) associated with the Vertex N 720W series, reinforcing its financial viability for both new and retrofitted projects.

Trinasolar is a pioneer in combining the 210mm product technology platform and n-type i-TOPCon cell technology.

It was the first company to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 720W in lab settings. i-TOPCon technology ensures ultra-low degradation rates and extended lifespans, making it one of the most reliable solutions in the market today. These leading technologies are incorporated in the Vertex N 700W+ modules.

Ultra-Low Degradation: Tests by global bodies, including a UV300 test conducted by TÜV Rheinland, have exhibited an ultra-low degradation rate of 1.6% over the first year, significantly lower than industry standards. This means that solar installations will maintain peak efficiency for a longer period, maximizing the return on investment.

Bifacial Modules for Maximum Energy Capture: The modules are also bifacial, allowing them to capture sunlight from both sides of the panel. This feature is particularly beneficial in environments with high albedo, such as desert landscapes, where reflected sunlight can be converted into additional energy.

Performance in Harsh Conditions: Trinasolar’s i-TOPCon modules have been rigorously tested to withstand harsh environments, including being exposed to year-long outdoor extreme freezing conditions as low as -43 C with 7cm of snow accumulating on top of the modules in the lab of China Testing and Certification International Group (CTC).

According to PV Magazine, these modules exhibited excellent performance in low-temperature environments, further validating their reliability for installations in Pakistan’s northern regions. Besides Vertex N 720W series, Trinasolar also offers 600W+ and 500W+ modules for various applications – ranging from utility, commercial and industrial and residential.

Already, these have seen great results in Pakistan.

• 202kW solar system at AT-TAHUR Limited (Prema Milk) in Kasur, completed in August 2024. This project generates 283,068 kWh annually with a 75% performance ratio, emphasizing the n-type i-TOPCon Vertex N series’ ability to provide reliable and efficient energy solutions for agribusiness operations.

• In Lahore, the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) relies on a 1,000kW installation. When completed in December 2024, it will produce 1.39 million kWh annually. This ensures sustainable energy for critical healthcare services.

• Another Lahore project, Rafiq Gateway Private Limited - Fazal Cold Store, features a 999kW system delivering 1.35 million kWh annually, leveraging bifacial modules for maximum energy output ideal for refrigeration needs.

• Master Offisys Private Limited installation in Karachi showcases the adaptability of Trinasolar’s n-type i-TOPCon technology for diverse industrial applications. This 423kW solar system, completed in November 2024, will generate 612,815 kWh annually with a 76% performance ratio. The project exemplifies how advanced solar technology can efficiently meet the energy needs of urban manufacturing and office operations.

Distributorships with Local Partners

Collaborations with distributors such as Mesol, Diwan International and TECNO ensure the availability of Trinasolar’s top-tier solar modules nationwide. By expanding its partnerships with local partners, Trinasolar is reinforcing its dedication to providing Pakistan with cutting-edge solar solutions in the long run.

Looking Ahead: Shaping a Solar-Powered Future

In addition to high-efficiency solar modules, Trinasolar offers total solutions to meet evolving energy needs, including Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and solar trackers. These innovations enhance energy reliability and efficiency by optimizing power generation and storage.

The Trina Storage Elementa 2, a cutting-edge BESS solution with 5MWh capacity, and advanced TrinaTracker systems that boost energy yields by up to 30%, underscore the company’s commitment to delivering integrated, future-ready renewable energy solutions for Pakistan's diverse sectors.

The company's commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as the preferred choice for solar solutions worldwide. With a dedication to technological innovation and sustainability, Trinasolar is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's renewable energy landscape.

