Solar Power & Energy Storage: Jamal Nasir Khan, Chief Executive Officer – Supernet Limited

SuperInfra, a Supernet company, has been a trusted partner in providing innovative technology solutions in the renewable power domain since 2018. We’re committed to leading Pakistan’s transition to a greener future, aligned with the nation’s goal of 30% renewable energy by 2030.

We’ve successfully delivered numerous solar projects across diverse sectors. Now, we’re taking the next step: integrating advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) with solar power. By combining these cutting-edge technologies, we offer reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions. Our expert team is dedicated to tailoring solutions to your unique needs, whether you’re a large corporation or a small business.

Let’s harness the power of renewable energy together. Contact us today to explore how we can empower your business.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024