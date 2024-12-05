AGL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.79%)
World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Western Iran

Reuters Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 01:46pm

An earthquake measuring magnitude 5.7 struck Western Iran on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

The quake struck Iran’s Khuzestan Province injuring at least 15 people but did not damage oil infrastructure in the province, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rescue teams were mobilised in the oil-rich province and surrounding ones and several aftershocks registered, IRNA said. It hit at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

