Palm rangebound on rival’s weakness, forecasts of lower end-Nov stocks

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were range-bound on Thursday amid weakness in the Dalian palm oil contract and estimated lower November stocks in Malaysia, the world’s second largest palm oil exporter.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 6 ringgit, or 0.12%, to 5,038 ringgit ($1,137.76)a metric ton by 0245 GMT.

Palm futures drop as easing rival oils, stronger ringgit weigh

The contract traded in the 4,988-5,107 ringgit per ton range earlier, after dropping 0.85% on Wednesday.

Fundamentals