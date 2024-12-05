AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
AIRLINK 175.60 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (4.12%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.93%)
CNERGY 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.4%)
FCCL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
FFBL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.21%)
FFL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
HUBC 120.31 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (5.44%)
HUMNL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KOSM 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.26%)
NBP 75.51 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
OGDC 195.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.07%)
PAEL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.38%)
PPL 172.60 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.12%)
PRL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (8.19%)
PTC 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
SEARL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.78%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
TREET 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.06%)
TRG 61.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
UNITY 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,485 Increased By 195.8 (1.73%)
BR30 35,020 Increased By 880.1 (2.58%)
KSE100 106,590 Increased By 1485.8 (1.41%)
KSE30 33,049 Increased By 494.6 (1.52%)
Palm rangebound on rival’s weakness, forecasts of lower end-Nov stocks

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 10:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures were range-bound on Thursday amid weakness in the Dalian palm oil contract and estimated lower November stocks in Malaysia, the world’s second largest palm oil exporter.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 6 ringgit, or 0.12%, to 5,038 ringgit ($1,137.76)a metric ton by 0245 GMT.

Palm futures drop as easing rival oils, stronger ringgit weigh

The contract traded in the 4,988-5,107 ringgit per ton range earlier, after dropping 0.85% on Wednesday.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract shed 0.58%, while its palm oil contract tumbled 1.46%. Soyoil rose 0.31% at the Chicago Board of Trade.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in November for a second consecutive month as torrential rains disrupted production, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

  • The Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of palm’s trade, strengthened 0.49% against the US dollar in early trade. A stronger ringgit makes palm less attractive for foreign currency holders.

  • Oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later in the day, with investors waiting to see what the producer group would do next on supply cuts while also monitoring tension in the Middle East.

  • Palm oil is expected to retest resistance at 5,162 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave 5, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

