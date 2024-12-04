AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Palm futures drop as easing rival oils, stronger ringgit weigh

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 04:37pm
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness in rival vegetable oils while a stronger ringgit added pressure to the contract.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 38 ringgit, or 0.75%, to 5,037 ringgit ($1,148.17) a metric ton at closing.

The contract is pulled down by the easing of soyoil prices in the Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s palm oil contract climbed 0.72%, while its most-active soyoil contract slipped 0.25%. Soyoil was down 1.23% at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Malaysian ringgit, the contract’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.38% against the U.S. dollar, weighing down palm oil futures.

A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil rises tracking rival oils

India’s edible oil imports in November jumped to their highest levels in four months as refiners raised purchases of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil to replenish inventories after robust demand during the festival season, five dealers said.

Malaysian palm oil exports in November are seen falling between 9.3% and 10.4%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for December to $1,071.67 a metric ton from $961.97 in November, placing the export tax higher at $178 per ton.

