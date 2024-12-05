AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-05

Rs10,000 fine imposed on IK sisters

Published 05 Dec, 2024

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the sisters of imprisoned ex-prime minister Imran Khan for submitting an application against the infamous Adiala Jail administration, which had denied them the opportunity to visit their brother in jail.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah had sought a report from the jail administration following the application submitted by the sisters of Imran Khan – Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Khan – who were barred from visiting their brother on December 02.

The sisters of Imran Khan had moved an application against the prison administration on December 3, coinciding with the day they were permitted to meet Khan later in the afternoon, following the filing of the application in the morning.

The jail administration submitted a report in the court stating that Imran Khan’s sisters were allowed to meet their brother on December 3, coinciding with the day they submitted their application.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

