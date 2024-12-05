AGL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-05

TDAP to participate in Automechanika Istanbul 2025 exhibition

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2024 07:50am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in the most popular exhibition for automotive aftermarket parts, Automechanika Istanbul 2025.

The exhibition will be held from June 12 to June 15, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey. According to details, Automechanika Istanbul, the only event in Turkey under the globally renowned trade fair brand, will take place from June 12 to 15, 2025, at the Istanbul TUYAP Fair and Congress Center.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is providing subsidized stalls to enhance the exports of parts & components, accessories & customizing, car wash & care & reconditioning, electronics & systems, alternative drive systems & fuel, body & paint, tire & wheel, diagnostics & repair, mobility as a service, and autonomous driving.

Automechanika Istanbul 2024 presented the latest products and trends of more than 1,450 exhibitors from 35 countries and welcomed more than 60,283 visitors from 152 countries. In 2024 edition 13 exhibitors from Pakistan participated Ahmad Traders, Darson Industries, Excel engineering, Ghauri tyre, General tyres, Multi Tech, Matchless Engineering, Ravi Sundar, Royal Tech, Thal Engineering, Techno Pak Industries, Thermosole and Pakistan Accumulators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

