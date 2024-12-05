AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
Business Facilitation Centres: Ceremony marks completion of one year

Recorder Report Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 08:09am

LAHORE: A ceremony was held under the auspices of the Department of Industries and Commerce to mark completion of one year of the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was the chief guest.

On this occasion, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren and Acting Consul General of Turkey Ali Albash were also present. Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, Chairman Punjab Investment Board Muntaha Ashraf, Chairman TEVTA Muhammad Sajid Khokhar, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad and others also attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, a collaboration agreement was also signed between Business Facilitation Centres and Maryam Ki Dastak. CEO Punjab Investment Board Jalal Hassan and Additional Director General Punjab Information Technology Board Khurram Mushtaq signed the agreement. According to the agreement, NOCs for business activities will now be available online from home.

Chairman Board of Investment Muntaha Ashraf presented the BFC annual magazine to Provincial Minister Shafay Hussain.

Provincial Minister, speaking on the occasion, said that 25,000 NOCs have been issued so far for various business activities from the 6 Business Facilitation Centres established in Punjab.

The establishment of Business Facilitation Centres has saved people from visiting offices to obtain NOCs. Five federal and 28 provincial departments are providing facilities under one roof in the Business Facilitation Centres. Foreign investors are getting NOCs for business activities in 10 days and domestic investors in 15 days.

Chaudhry Shafay n said that the scope of Business Facilitation Centres is being expanded, industrial infrastructure is being improved in the industrial estates, and industrial centres are being converted to solar energy. He said that an agreement has been signed with the Chinese company ICO for the manufacturing of solar panels in Punjab. The process of upgrading labs and courses of TEVTA institutions is underway.

Under the Chief Minister’s Skill Development Program, free short courses in IT are being provided to children. Follow-up is very important to achieve the desired results.

