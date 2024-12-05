PM’s KSA visit termed ‘significant milestone’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, on Wednesday, termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Saudi Arabia “successful” and a "significant milestone".

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that the visit underscored the growing partnership between the two nations. "This visit was of immense importance. Over the past six months, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have met five times, highlighting the deepening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia," he said.

The minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s plans to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan, noting that agreements between the two countries are now being materialised. "Major projects are being launched in Pakistan with Saudi collaboration, and work has already commenced on eight initiatives," he added.

During his visit, the prime minister addressed the Water Summit, where he presented Pakistan’s stance on critical water issues. "Pakistan-Saudi relations have entered a new phase of cooperation, with a strong focus on investment and economic collaboration," the minister emphasised.

Tarar also shed light on the government’s economic achievements. "Inflation has dropped to 4.8 per cent after six years, marking a significant recovery compared to the previous government’s tenure, where relations with friendly countries were strained, and the economy was neglected," he remarked.

He stated that global leaders are acknowledging Pakistan’s economic recovery and development. "Promoting investment and enhancing economic cooperation are the government’s top priorities. In the coming days, Pakistan will witness more investment inflows, further reducing inflation and providing relief to the public," the minister assured.

The Saudi leadership expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s ongoing projects and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment. The prime minister also extended his best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and agreed on further expanding collaboration.

Describing the Saudi visit as a "milestone," the minister said, "Our foreign policy is progressing successfully, and relations with Saudi Arabia will only grow stronger, paving the way for economic prosperity in Pakistan."

