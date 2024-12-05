AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
NA panel suggests appointment of FPSC chairman on merit

Naveed Siddiqui Published 05 Dec, 2024 08:45am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Education, Wednesday, suggested that the chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) be appointed on merit instead of political basis.

The standing committee met at Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) with chairman, Aslam Ghumman in the chair. It stressed the importance of ensuring the FPSC’s independence and integrity by making transparent appointments based on qualifications and merit.

The 20 members from across the divide supported the proposal. The members were of the view that politically motivated appointments undermine and compromise the credibility of the institution.

The committee also took up the issue related to low salaries of the teachers working in private and NGO-run educational institutions.

Committee Member Agha Rafiullah pointed out that several teachers and workers are forced to work for wages as low as Rs10,000 a month, which is significantly below the constitutionally-guaranteed minimum wage.

Agha Rafiullah said that people are forced to work two jobs just to survive. “A labourer’s minimum wage is Rs35,000, while a Grade 14 teacher earns Rs40,000. We, as public representatives, must raise our voice for their rights,” he added.

The committee was also briefed on the operations of NGO-run schools. The committee was told that teachers in these institutions work an average of 23 hours a week, receive 10 weeks of paid leave annually, and are provided with laptops for professional use.

Agha Rafiullah; however, accused the director education of defending NGOs instead of addressing the concerns of underpaid teachers.

To resolve the issue, a four-member subcommittee was formed under the chairpersonship of Shazia Sobia. The subcommittee has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive report within one month on teachers’ salaries, employment conditions, and related concerns.

