HCSTSI chief highlights severe challenges of industries

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, highlighted the severe challenges faced by industries in Hyderabad due to low gas pressure, load-shedding, and air in the gas lines. He emphasized that these issues are hampering production timelines and forcing industries to shut down or relocate to other provinces, particularly Punjab.

He made these remarks during a reception held in honor of Sui Southern Gas Company’s Regional Head for Hyderabad, Muhammad Akram Qureshi, at the Chamber’s office.

The HCSTSI president further stated that delays in obtaining new gas connections and issues in meter installations are causing significant difficulties for traders and citizens. Many applications have been pending for months or even years. He also stressed the need for the SSGC to improve its customer service, as numerous complaints have been registered against staff behavior. While smaller issues are promptly resolved via the helpline, addressing major faults often requires contacting higher officials, creating further inconvenience for users. He also called for uninterrupted gas supply to ensure industrial productivity and economic growth.

The Convener of the Sui Southern Gas Affairs Sub-Committee, Sikandar Ali Rajput, expressed gratitude to SSGC for promptly repairing the 1,100-meter-long gas pipeline at SITE Hyderabad upon HCSTSI's request. He also highlighted the challenges posed by the complex gas billing system, which causes confusion and stress among traders, industrialists, and general consumers.

In response, SSGC Regional Head Muhammad Akram Qureshi acknowledged HCSTSI’s cooperation and announced the formation of a joint liaison committee to address gas-related issues.

He stated that 85% of the gas pipeline repair work in Hyderabad has been completed, with the remaining 15% expected to finish within two months. Qureshi shared that 174 kilometers of gas pipelines have been laid in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 565 million. However, projects such as the installation of 8-inch gas pipelines in areas like Hirabad, Journalist Colony, and Liaquat Colony have been delayed due to road-cutting permissions pending from local authorities.

He clarified that while the Government of Pakistan imposed restrictions on new domestic gas connections in November 2021, no such restrictions apply to industrial connections.

He assured that measures have been taken to resolve industrial gas issues, such as low pressure and load-shedding, particularly during the night. However, nighttime load-shedding for domestic users is unavoidable due to a 30% decline in gas production in Sindh and Balochistan in recent years, ensuring uninterrupted gas for Karachi’s industries.

Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Vice President Shan Sehgal and former presidents, including Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani and Muhammad Akram Ansari, along with other members and industry representatives, also participated in the meeting and raised pertinent questions.

