AGL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 169.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.5%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.69%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.47%)
FFBL 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.37%)
FFL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.53%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.58%)
HUMNL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KEL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
NBP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.56%)
OGDC 193.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.73%)
PPL 168.00 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.37%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.38%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.12%)
SEARL 100.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.13%)
TELE 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TOMCL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.2%)
TREET 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.09%)
TRG 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.97%)
BR100 11,335 Increased By 46 (0.41%)
BR30 34,302 Increased By 161.7 (0.47%)
KSE100 105,448 Increased By 343.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 32,646 Increased By 91.6 (0.28%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-05

HCSTSI chief highlights severe challenges of industries

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2024 08:50am

HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, highlighted the severe challenges faced by industries in Hyderabad due to low gas pressure, load-shedding, and air in the gas lines. He emphasized that these issues are hampering production timelines and forcing industries to shut down or relocate to other provinces, particularly Punjab.

He made these remarks during a reception held in honor of Sui Southern Gas Company’s Regional Head for Hyderabad, Muhammad Akram Qureshi, at the Chamber’s office.

The HCSTSI president further stated that delays in obtaining new gas connections and issues in meter installations are causing significant difficulties for traders and citizens. Many applications have been pending for months or even years. He also stressed the need for the SSGC to improve its customer service, as numerous complaints have been registered against staff behavior. While smaller issues are promptly resolved via the helpline, addressing major faults often requires contacting higher officials, creating further inconvenience for users. He also called for uninterrupted gas supply to ensure industrial productivity and economic growth.

The Convener of the Sui Southern Gas Affairs Sub-Committee, Sikandar Ali Rajput, expressed gratitude to SSGC for promptly repairing the 1,100-meter-long gas pipeline at SITE Hyderabad upon HCSTSI's request. He also highlighted the challenges posed by the complex gas billing system, which causes confusion and stress among traders, industrialists, and general consumers.

In response, SSGC Regional Head Muhammad Akram Qureshi acknowledged HCSTSI’s cooperation and announced the formation of a joint liaison committee to address gas-related issues.

He stated that 85% of the gas pipeline repair work in Hyderabad has been completed, with the remaining 15% expected to finish within two months. Qureshi shared that 174 kilometers of gas pipelines have been laid in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 565 million. However, projects such as the installation of 8-inch gas pipelines in areas like Hirabad, Journalist Colony, and Liaquat Colony have been delayed due to road-cutting permissions pending from local authorities.

He clarified that while the Government of Pakistan imposed restrictions on new domestic gas connections in November 2021, no such restrictions apply to industrial connections.

He assured that measures have been taken to resolve industrial gas issues, such as low pressure and load-shedding, particularly during the night. However, nighttime load-shedding for domestic users is unavoidable due to a 30% decline in gas production in Sindh and Balochistan in recent years, ensuring uninterrupted gas for Karachi’s industries.

Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Vice President Shan Sehgal and former presidents, including Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani and Muhammad Akram Ansari, along with other members and industry representatives, also participated in the meeting and raised pertinent questions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

industries HCSTSI HCSTSI chief Muhammad Saleem Memon

Comments

200 characters

HCSTSI chief highlights severe challenges of industries

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

PCP, PR, OPF boards’ reconstitution gets nod: CCoSOEs concerned over Rs1trn annual losses by SOEs

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Investments in Balochistan: Bugti vows strict security measures

Aurangzeb says affordable housing linked with two ‘existential’ problems

Islamabad lockdown: IHC expresses annoyance over govt, PTI

Sukuk auction: Govt raises Rs2trn in 2024 using PSX platform

Customs/export value of fruits revised

Read more stories