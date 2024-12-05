40,000 ‘Himmat Cards’ issued to special persons

LAHORE: The Punjab government has so far issued 40,000 ‘Himmat Cards’ to special persons through which financial assistance of Rs.10,500 each was issued.

Through the Himmat Card, special persons can also enjoy free travel on the Metro Bus, while steps are being taken to provide a 50% discount on private transport fares, sources in the Social Welfare Department, said.

After thorough verification, special persons have been provided with financial assistance of Rs.10,500 each. A grant of Rs.one billion has also been allocated for the provision of assistive devices to special persons, the sources added.

Hearing aids, wheelchairs and artificial limbs are also being provided to special persons while Pakistan’s first public sector autism school will be established in Lahore. Centers equipped with modern facilities are being established to promote special education, the sources added.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab, Sohail Shaukat Butt said for the first time in Punjab’s history, a unique program, the Himmat Card, was launched under the leadership of the Chief Minister to benefit special persons.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Real beauty of society lies in providing equal rights and opportunities to special heroes. Special persons have the ability to amaze the world with their passion. It is our collective responsibility to encourage and support special heroes.”

The CM said, “Punjab government is taking necessary steps to make lives of special people easier and more dignified. Himmat Card’ has been launched for indigent special heroes, through, which they will get Rs10,500 every quarter.”

The CM said, “My doors are always open for special heroes. Inshallah, Punjab will develop in such a way that no one will be left behind. Special individuals do not deserve sympathy but respect.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024