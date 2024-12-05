Retirement age proposal

EDITORIAL: The recent proposal to reduce retirement age from 60 to 55 years for the bureaucracy warrants a serious scrutiny. While it aims to alleviate the immediate pension burden on the national exchequer, it reflects a concerning inclination toward short-term solutions with potentially damaging long-term consequences.

The government’s approach to addressing pension reform requires a more holistic and sustainable vision — a vision that successfully aligns with global trends, demographic realities, and economic imperatives in an effective and meaningful manner.

Globally, the trend is moving in the opposite direction. Neighbouring India, for example, recently increased its retirement age from 58 to 60 years, and the average retirement age in OECD countries hovers around 65, with plans to extend it further in response to increasing life expectancy that has steadily risen across the globe due to advancements in medical sciences, and Pakistan is no exception.

Cutting five years off the working life of civil servants contradicts this trajectory, ignoring the demographic dividend of an ageing but healthier population.

The argument for increasing retirement age is backed by research suggesting that individuals between the ages of 60 and 70 are often in their most productive phase. At this stage, they combine decades of experience with robust intellectual capacity, making them invaluable to both public and private sectors.

By mandating early retirement, the government risks prematurely losing a wealth of knowledge and expertise, particularly in bureaucratic and administrative roles where institutional memory and seasoned judgement are irreplaceable.

From an economic perspective, this policy risks exacerbating the pension crisis that it seeks to resolve. Reducing the retirement age would not eliminate pension liabilities but rather shift them forward, potentially enlarging the pension pool over a longer horizon due to increased life expectancy.

Moreover, the burden of supporting retirees who exit the workforce earlier — while still healthy and capable — may outweigh any short-term fiscal relief the government anticipates.

Additionally, the proposal overlooks its impact on the workforce pipeline. Early retirements will necessitate a surge in fresh inductions and training programmes, placing additional strain on already stretched public resources. New recruits lack the institutional knowledge and experience of retiring employees, leading to a temporary but significant dip in efficiency and productivity. This gap could undermine the delivery of essential services and policy execution at a critical juncture for Pakistan’s governance.

There is also the troubling spectre of external influence in the genesis of this proposal. Reports suggest that a multilateral lender may have advocated this measure as part of broader fiscal reforms. Such entities have, in the past, been criticised for endorsing short-term, quick-fix solutions that prioritise immediate cost-cutting over structural resilience.

The energy sector, for instance, has suffered from reform prescriptions that failed to address systemic inefficiencies, leaving the country to grapple with the challenges of circular debt and chronic shortages. A similar approach to pension reform would be equally counterproductive.

That pension reform is undeniably critical for Pakistan is a fact. The pension bill consumes a substantial portion of public funds, leaving limited fiscal space for development spending. However, sustainable solutions lie in systemic reforms, not in curtailing the working lives of skilled professionals.

Options such as contributory pension schemes, incentivising private retirement savings, and rationalizing perks for high-income retirees can address the fiscal burden without compromising workforce productivity or institutional efficiency.

Furthermore, targeted measures to enhance workforce participation among younger demographics and women could complement pension reforms. Expanding the tax base through formalization of the economy and ensuring stricter compliance with tax laws would also provide the government with much-needed fiscal headroom to address long-term liabilities.

The government must recognise that reducing the retirement age is a policy step in the wrong direction. It signals a lack of confidence in the country’s ability to leverage its human capital effectively and undermines efforts to build a robust and inclusive economic future. A truly transformative pension reform plan would prioritise sustainability, equity, and efficiency over short-term expediency. Anything less risks trading today’s fiscal relief for tomorrow’s economic stagnation.

It is imperative for policymakers to resist the lure of quick fixes and focus on building a resilient economic framework. The proposed reduction in retirement age may offer immediate fiscal breathing room, but its long-term costs — economic, institutional, and social — are far too high to justify. Thoughtful and evidence-based reforms are the need of the hour, not short-termism masquerading as fiscal prudence.

