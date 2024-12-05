AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
Markets Print 2024-12-05

Russian winter crops in worst state ever, analysts

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 06:47am

MOSCOW: The share of winter, crops in Russia for the 2025 harvest in poor condition or have not sprouted is at an unprecedented level of over 37%, analysts from ProZerno centre said on Wednesday, citing state weather forecasting agency data.

The agency provides its winter crops data to the Agriculture Ministry but does not disclose it to the public. The agency and the ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The analysts said, quoting the data, that share of winter crops in good conditions amounted to 31%, compared with 74% last year. “In total across Russia, only 5.48 million hectares of winter crops are in good condition, which is the smallest area of good crops entering winter in the last 23 years,” the analysts said.

