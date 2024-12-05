BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 4, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan defers LNG contract with Qatar for a year, petroleum minister says
Read here for details.
- National Tax Council meets to discuss tax reforms, harmonisation
Read here for details.
- Five terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR
Read here for details.
- Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian Power approves revised agreements with govt
Read here for details.
- PRL denies reports of importing Russian crude at discounted rates
Read here for details.
- ‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress
Read here for details.
Comments