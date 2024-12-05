Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan defers LNG contract with Qatar for a year, petroleum minister says

National Tax Council meets to discuss tax reforms, harmonisation

Five terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian Power approves revised agreements with govt

PRL denies reports of importing Russian crude at discounted rates

‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

