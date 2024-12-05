AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 170.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.1%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
FCCL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
FFBL 79.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.31%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
HUBC 115.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.36%)
HUMNL 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
MLCF 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
NBP 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.49%)
OGDC 192.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.17%)
PAEL 32.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.97%)
PPL 167.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PRL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (6.09%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.13%)
SEARL 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.03%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.2%)
TREET 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.99%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
UNITY 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.35%)
BR100 11,360 Increased By 70.9 (0.63%)
BR30 34,419 Increased By 279.3 (0.82%)
KSE100 105,605 Increased By 500.7 (0.48%)
KSE30 32,688 Increased By 133.6 (0.41%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 4, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 05 Dec, 2024 08:30am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan defers LNG contract with Qatar for a year, petroleum minister says

Read here for details.

  • National Tax Council meets to discuss tax reforms, harmonisation

Read here for details.

  • Five terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian Power approves revised agreements with govt

Read here for details.

  • PRL denies reports of importing Russian crude at discounted rates

Read here for details.

  • ‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

Read here for details.

