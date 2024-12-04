AGL 37.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets

Bangladesh’s RPGCL seeks LNG cargoes for Dec-Jan delivery, document shows

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 12:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Bangladesh’s Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co Ltd (RPGCL) is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in December and January, a document shows.

The company is seeking the cargoes for delivery on Dec. 30-31, and Jan. 4-5 and 9-10.

LNG traders divert cargoes from Europe to Asia as eastern demand strengthens

The tender will close on Dec. 8, according to the document uploaded on its website on Wednesday.

RPGCL had in mid-November issued a tender for an LNG cargo to be delivered in Dec. 30-31.

LNG Bangladesh

Comments

200 characters

