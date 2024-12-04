AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-04

Toshakhana-II case: hearing adjourned

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The indictment proceedings in the new Toshakhana case involving the imprisoned chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi were postponed on Tuesday until December 5.

Special Judge (Central) Shahrukh Arjumand presided over the hearing of Toshakhana-II case inside the heavily-guarded Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Salman Safdar, the counsel for Imran Khan and his wife, appeared before the court, whereas special public prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi represented the government in the case.

Safdar informed the court that Bushra Bibi could not attend the hearing as she was busy in securing bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the new cases registered against her in connection with November 24 PTI sit-in.

He requested the court to adjourn the case until Monday, assuring that Bushra Bibi would appear before the court by next hearing.

The special public prosecutor objected to the request for adjournment, alleging that Bushra Bibi intentionally avoided attending the hearing. He also urged the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi.

The court turned down the special prosecutor’s request of issuing non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi and adjourned the hearing of the case until December 5.

