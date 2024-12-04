Three more poliovirus cases reported in KP, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Tuesday, reported three more poliovirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces which took the national tally to 59 wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) during 2024, Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) said.

According to the official data, this year poliovirus positive cases have witnessed an increase of 10 fold as in 2023, Pakistan reported only six cases, while this year so far 59 cases have been reported.

According to the PPEP, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of three more WPV1 cases in the country. The lab confirmed one polio case each from District DI Khan of KP, Karachi Keamari and Kashmore from Sindh.

The genetic sequencing of the samples collected from the children show that they are genetically linked to the same WPV1 virus genetic cluster which has been prevalent in the country all year. DI Khan, one of the seven polio endemic districts of southern KP, has now reported eight polio cases; Karachi Keamari has three cases, while Kashmore has the first polio case this year.

Pakistan is responding to an intense resurgence of WPV1 this year with 59 cases reported so far. Of these, 26 are from Balochistan, 16 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad. Polio is a paralysing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Programme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases free of charge at health facilities. The next mass vaccination is planned for mid-December to reach more than 44 million children with the vaccine. Considering the intense polio outbreak, it is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.

Balochistan remained the most poliovirus affected province this year, wherein, polio eradication campaign implementation faced challenges owing to various protests and pockets of insecurity. These high numbers of cases is indicative of the harm that children suffer from missed vaccination opportunities. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five are essential to keep them protected.

According to official data, in 2019, Pakistan reported a total 147 poliovirus cases across 43 districts of the country of which 93 case in 14 districts of KP, 30 cases in 18 districts of Sindh, 12 cases in six districts of Balochistan and 12 cases in five districts of Punjab. In 2020, Pakistan reported a total 84 poliovirus cases of which 26 in Balochistan, 22 in KP, 22 in Sindh and 14 in Punjab. In 2021, only one poliovirus case was reported in District Qila Abdullah of Balochistan province. In 2022, Pakistan reported a total poliovirus cases all in KP province. In 2023, total six poliovirus cases were traced of which four in KP and two in Karachi the provincial capital of Sindh.

Polio has been eliminated in developed nations since long but persists in parts of India, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Gaza Palestine and Pakistan. India which last reported a poliovirus case in 2011 and in 2014 was declared polio-free country recently has reported a poliovirus case in north-eastern state of Meghalaya.

