Gold moves slightly

KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday posted some gains as the global rates inched up close to $2, 650 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal gained some value by Rs700 and Rs600, selling at Rs275, 200 per tola and Rs235, 940 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the international market, gold bullion prices rose by $7 to reach $2, 640 per ounce with silver standing at $31 per ounce.

Locally, silver prices remained firm at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 914.95 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

