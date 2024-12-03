Israel will hold Lebanon responsible if ceasefire collapses

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that if the ceasefire with Hezbollah collapses, the military will no longer differentiate between Lebanon and Hezbollah.

Katz, on a visit to the northern border, urged the Lebanese government to “authorize the Lebanese army to enforce their part, to keep Hezbollah away from the Litani and to dismantle all the infrastructure”.

Israel, Hezbollah ceasefire holds in first hours, Lebanese civilians return to south

He added: “If the ceasefire collapses, there will be no more exemption for the state of Lebanon. We will enforce the agreement with maximum impact and zero tolerance. If until now we have differentiated between Lebanon and Hezbollah, that will no longer be the case.”