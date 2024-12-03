AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel will hold Lebanon responsible if ceasefire collapses

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 05:58pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that if the ceasefire with Hezbollah collapses, the military will no longer differentiate between Lebanon and Hezbollah.

Katz, on a visit to the northern border, urged the Lebanese government to “authorize the Lebanese army to enforce their part, to keep Hezbollah away from the Litani and to dismantle all the infrastructure”.

Israel, Hezbollah ceasefire holds in first hours, Lebanese civilians return to south

He added: “If the ceasefire collapses, there will be no more exemption for the state of Lebanon. We will enforce the agreement with maximum impact and zero tolerance. If until now we have differentiated between Lebanon and Hezbollah, that will no longer be the case.”

Israel Lebanon MENA Israeli military Israeli airstrikes Israeli strike Israel Katz ceasefire in Lebanon Lebanon ceasefire deal Lebanon truce Israel Hezbollah conflict

Comments

200 characters

Israel will hold Lebanon responsible if ceasefire collapses

‘No hiccups’: finance ministry reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, refutes speculation

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, settles above 104,000 with 1,300-point gain

PM Shehbaz reaches Riyadh to participate in ‘One Water Summit’

Govt extends deadline for submitting Hajj 2025 applications till Dec 10

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

India progressed as it implemented economic plans developed by Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

T-bills: foreign investment sees net outflow of $58.04mn in three weeks of November

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Read more stories