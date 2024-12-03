AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
IK arrested in six more cases

INP Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

RAWALPINDI: Imran Khan, the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been arrested in six more cases, according to authorities.

These arrests occurred on September 28, October 4, and October 5.

Prosecutor Amin Minhas confirmed that Khan will be taken on a seven-day physical remand on Monday for the six cases. The remand in the case registered by the New Town police station has already been completed, and the remand in the remaining cases will be processed today.

Currently held in Adiala Jail, Khan’s health is reported to be stable. Jail sources indicate that there is no truth to the rumors claiming that the former prime minister has been transferred from Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan remains in his designated cell, where all necessary facilities are being provided in accordance with jail regulations.

His cell is now officially part of the New Town police station, where he remains under physical remand until December 2. Khan was arrested in connection with the protest that took place on September 28.

Medical reports from the jail hospital indicate that Khan’s blood pressure and sugar levels are normal, with daily medical check-ups being conducted. It has also been reported that the former premier exercises twice a day and that special care is being taken of his health, food, and overall well-being.

Security staff have been deployed around the clock to ensure the safety of Imran Khan during his detention. This latest arrest comes amid ongoing legal challenges facing the PTI leader, as he faces multiple cases following his ouster from office earlier this year.

