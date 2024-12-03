Eight militants killed in Khyber & Bannu operations

ISLAMABAD: Security forces conducted two successful operations in the Khyber and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, neutralising eight militants and injuring nine others.

The first operation took place in the Baka Khel area of Bannu, where five militants were killed and nine others were injured. The second operation occurred in the Shagai area of Khyber district, resulting in the elimination of three militants and the capture of two others.

During these operations, Captain Muhammad Zohaibuddin and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain embraced martyrdom after displaying extraordinary bravery. The nation pays tribute to these valiant soldiers for their sacrifices in the line of duty.

According to the official sources, since January 1, 2024, security forces have conducted multiple operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 644 militants.

These efforts are part of Operation Azm-e-Istahkam, aimed at eradicating terrorism and its facilitators from the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024