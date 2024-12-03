MCB Bank partners with BPC to strengthen digital security

KARACHI: MCB Bank Limited (MCB), one of Pakistan’s leading banks, has selected BPC, a global leader in payment solutions, to strengthen the security of its digital channels by implementing the BPC SmartVista Fraud Risk Management Solution.

The agreement was signed by Waqas Mahmood, Chief Compliance Officer MCB, and Furrukh Ali Baig, Managing Director Pakistan at BPC in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations.

SmartVista Fraud Risk Management Solution is a next-generation AI-powered solution that will provide MCB with a suite of advanced features to bolster its fraud prevention capabilities. The solution offers real-time monitoring and a comprehensive view of customer transactions across all channels, enabling the customer to detect and respond to suspicious activities instantly.

Shoaib Mumtaz, President & CEO at MCB Bank, said: “At MCB Bank, the security of our customers and their financial data has always been and will remain our highest priority. With the adoption of the SmartVista Fraud Management solution, we are further strengthening the digital safety of our valued customers while proactively enhancing our digital banking infrastructure. This state-of-the-art technology will enable us to detect and prevent fraud in real time, ensuring that our customers continue to enjoy a secure and seamless banking experience as we drive innovation in the financial sector.”

Furrukh Ali Baig, Managing Director Pakistan at BPC, added: “We are honored to onboard MCB in their mission to strengthen fraud prevention measures. Our SmartVista Enterprise Fraud Management solution is designed to meet the evolving challenges of digital fraud. By leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies, we are confident that MCB will be well-equipped to protect their customers and stay ahead of emerging fraud threats.”

