Celebrating inclusion: Punjab’s commitment on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 3rd, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, is a vital reminder of the importance of promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities across all spheres of society.

This day underscores that nations flourish when they nurture every segment of their population, especially the most vulnerable. In line with this global commitment, the “Himmat Card” initiative, led by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has profoundly enhanced the lives of persons with disabilities in Punjab, Pakistan.

Ensuring equal rights and providing special facilities and benefits to those in need is crucial, as special persons are an integral part of society, deserving the utmost attention and compassion.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first female Chief Minister in the history of Pakistan, has been pivotal in alleviating the hardships faced by individuals with disabilities. From the outset of her tenure, she embarked on a mission of public welfare with sincerity, determination, and steadfastness, focusing on serving the people of Punjab. Her deep commitment to rehabilitation programmes for persons with disabilities has been evident in her leadership. Under her direction, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, has swiftly implemented effective strategies for the care, rehabilitation, and education of special persons.

The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department has launched significant initiatives, such as the second phase of the “Himmat Card” in December, providing assistive devices, formulating rules for the CRPD Council, establishing District Rehabilitation and Welfare Units (DRWUs), appointing inspectors for APWD 2022, initiating a sports calendar for special sports, and enhancing the functionality of disability boards.

The “Himmat Card” programme, initiated under the special instructions of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, provides quarterly stipends to special persons. In addition to financial support, the programme distributes wheelchairs, hearing aids, tricycles, Braille devices, and other assistive equipment.

Subsidised public transport facilities and loans will be provided in phases, aimed at easing the lives of special persons. The “Dhee Rani” programme has also registered nearly five thousand deserving girls for marriage, with the first phase set to marry 1500 couples collectively.

The Punjab government has allocated 500 million rupees for this phase, offering each couple a package worth 164,000 rupees and arranging lunch for 20 guests at the wedding ceremony.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif envisions making special persons valuable citizens of society. To achieve this goal, various programmes have been launched to equip special persons with skills to improve their future prospects. The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department Punjab is working with renewed diligence and dedication to ensure the welfare of women, children, the elderly, and special persons, utilizing all available resources to promote balanced development in Punjab.

The Punjab government is also working on various programmes to protect the rights of persons with disabilities. These include establishing a provincial council, reserving a 3 percent quota in government jobs, offering a 50 percent fare discount through concessionary travel cards, and providing free education and medical facilities in special education institutions.

Additionally, opportunities for participation in sports and cultural activities are being provided to ensure that special persons can fully engage in social life.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt has taken commendable revolutionary steps since assuming office. He has diligently implemented Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for the welfare of special persons, launching numerous projects and working tirelessly to ensure their success.

Under his leadership, the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department has started several projects to protect the rights of special persons and improve their welfare. These initiatives have brought significant improvements to the lives of special persons, allowing them to fully participate in social life.

The revolutionary steps taken by the Punjab government for special persons, along with the tireless efforts and dedication of Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, are commendable. These initiatives are not only enhancing the lives of special persons but also fostering positive change in society.

The Punjab government is committed to improving the lives of special persons and is making every possible effort to bring about positive change.

