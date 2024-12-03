AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-03

The looming challenge to dollar dominance

Qamar Bashir Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:17am

Efforts to challenge the US dollar’s global dominance have historically been hindered by disparities among nations in economic strength, foreign reserves, human resource development, infrastructure, productivity, innovation, and wealth creation.

However, recent advancements have enabled international and regional organisations to make significant progress in reducing reliance on the dollar for investment, trade, and reserves. Emerging economies have achieved substantial growth, enhancing their economic resilience and reducing dependence on the U.S. dollar.

For instance, China’s GDP has grown significantly, positioning it as a major global economic player. Countries are developing financial infrastructures that facilitate transactions in local currencies.

The BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are exploring the creation of a new reserve currency to challenge the dollar’s dominance. Nations are entering agreements to conduct trade in their own currencies. For example, Russia and China have increased the use of the ruble and yuan in bilateral trade, reducing reliance on the dollar.

The development of digital currencies and blockchain technology offers alternatives to traditional dollar-based transactions. China’s digital yuan is a notable example, aiming to facilitate international trade without the dollar.

These initiatives reflect a strategic move by various countries and blocs to enhance economic sovereignty and reduce exposure to dollar-centric financial systems.

The BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—have increasingly utilized local currencies in their intra-group trade. In 2012, BRICS countries signed agreements to promote trade in local currencies, aiming to replace the US dollar as the primary unit of trade among them. Between 2017 and 2022, intra-BRICS trade increased by 56 percent, reaching USD 614.8 billion in 2022.

At the 2023 BRICS Summit, member countries agreed to promote the accelerated use of local currencies in cross-border payments. Institutional mechanisms like the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism and BRICS Pay have been developed to facilitate these transactions.

The trade among BRICS nations and local currency settlements rose to 85 percent, up from 26 percent two years prior.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former press minister to Embassy of Pakistan to France

US dollar USD BRICS BRICS Currency

Comments

200 characters

The looming challenge to dollar dominance

Amendment to agri tax law: Provinces miss deadline

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Lowest in six years: Nov inflation slows down to 4.9pc

PM foresees cut in policy rate

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

NTDC: World Bank says concerned at implementation of project works without valid contract

Meeting discusses issues related to NJHPP

CM says Thar coal most affordable source of power generation

Read more stories