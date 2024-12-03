KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 19.034 billion and the number of lots traded was 20,985.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.130 billion, followed by OTS (PKR 4.562 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.516 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.283 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.032 billion), Silver (PKR 630.714 million), Natural Gas (PKR 372.623 million), Copper (PKR 200.730 million),SP 500 (PKR 146.019 million), Palladium (PKR 82.633 million),DJ (PKR 50.015 million),Brent (PKR 16.962 million) and Aluminium (PKR 9.369 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 11 lots amounting to PKR 62.672 million were traded.

