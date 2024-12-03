Climate change: traders foresee 16pc cut in Kinnow export

KARACHI: Exporters have set this year’s Kinnow export target at 0.25 million tons, marking a 16 percent decline compared to last year. The reduction is attributed to falling production caused by climate change effects and the aging variety of the fruit.

According to the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA), the export target of Kinnow this season from the country has been set at 2.5 lakh tons, which is 50 thousand tons less from the last year and 50 percent less for the last five years.

According to the Patron-in-Chief of the Association, Waheed Ahmed, the production and quality of Kinnow is being affected to an alarming extent due to climatic effects. Kinnow season is also delayed due to prolonged heat and late arrival of cold weather while on other hand production is expected to be less by 35%

“Pakistan’s Kinnow variety is 60 years old, which is unable to resist diseases and weather effects whereas no variety in the world lasts more than 25 years,” he informed.

For the past ten years, the PFVA had been urging the provincial and federal governments to promote research and development and plant new varieties of Kinnow in new areas, but no attention has been paid so far to this aspect, which has led to sharp decline in export of Kinnow, he added.

Waheed said that the production of Kinnow during this season is delayed by 15 days due to hot and prolonged heat and delayed arrival of winter and thus the sweetness, moisture and quality of Kinnow has been affected, which will ultimately affect the export, as well as, the local market.

