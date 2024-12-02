AGL 38.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 139.95 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (2.65%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.82%)
DFML 39.06 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.88%)
DGKC 87.44 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.33%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (6.26%)
FFBL 76.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
FFL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
HUBC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.83%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.05%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.82 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5%)
NBP 72.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.66%)
OGDC 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.64%)
PAEL 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.41%)
PTC 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.15%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TOMCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.52%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TREET 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 60.55 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.16%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.3%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.3 (0.91%)
BR30 32,944 Increased By 289.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,518 Increased By 1160.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 31,702 Increased By 213.8 (0.68%)
Markets

China 10-year treasury yield drops under 2%, marks lowest level in 22 years

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 10:48am

SHANGHAI: China’s 10-year treasury yield fell below the key 2% level on Monday, marking its weakest point in 22 years after authorities moved to guide deposit rates lower, reinforcing the view there will be more monetary policy easing to help the struggling economy.

A body overseen by the People’s Bank of China said on Friday that banks are banned from offering preferential deposit rates for select clients.

The 10-year benchmark yield dipped 2.7 basis points to 1.998% in late morning trade, touching its lowest point since April 2002.

“It’s quite significant as 2% is a psychologically important level,” said Wang Hongfei, a bond trader.

The PBOC has sought to bring deposit rates offered by banks to non-bank financial institutions such as brokerages and fund companies to be in line with policy rates.

The policy pushes down short-term rates, and could “become a new driver for the downward trend in long-term bond yields,” Yang Yewei, an analyst at Guoshen Securities, said in a note.

China’s 10-year treasury futures, which move inversely to yields, jumped 0.4% on Monday to flirt with record highs and analysts say the trend could continue.

China’s state media praise some US firms amid fears of a new trade war

“Looking ahead, we expect the PBOC to intensify monetary easing in 2025, which will further support the bond market,” said Wei Li, head of Multi-Asset Investments, China, BNP Paribas.

“We anticipate that the PBOC’s dovish monetary stance will put downward pressure on long-term yields.”

Chen Jianheng, an analyst at China International Capital Corp, said in a recent webinar that loose monetary policy would reduce interbank deposit rates and help push down 10-year yields to around 1.7-1.9% next year.

