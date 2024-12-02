AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

‘Researchers must visit fields to develop agriculture on scientific lines’

Press Release Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

FAISALABAD: The researchers must visit fields in order to develop the agriculture on scientific basis for increasing per acre production, said Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He stated this while addressing the farmers in the village 125 Jaranwala on the concluding day of 15-day wheat campaign.

He said the researches should not be piled up in the libraries but it should be reached to address the problems of the society, farming community, industry and others.

He said that wheat campaign is a hallmark step towards spreading the latest information, agricultural techniques and practices. He said that in the campaign, senior students of BS 7th semester and MS were sent to the field. He said that usage of certified seeds, balanced fertilizers, water saving techniques, and implementation of experts’ recommendation at field level will boost up the wheat productivity

He said that the government had launched projects worth billions of rupees for agricultural uplift in which farmers were being provided with green tractors, laser land levelers and other incentives.

He also said that farmers can get agricultural inputs on interest-free loans through Kisan cards, getting out of them from the clutches of middlemen. He also said that tangible measures be taken to buy the farmers produce on proper prices.

He said that timely sowing increases production and make crop healthy.

He said that the university had developed genetically modified varieties of sugarcane that are resistant to herbicides and insects to produce high-yielding crops. The first GM sugarcane borer-resistant varieties were approved for commercialization in Brazil in 2017 and these are saving USD 1.52 billion annually. We are the second in the world to develop the GM Sugarcane.

Assistant Director Extension Rizwan Amir said that the wheat campaign is a commendable step in which the students of the university and the officers of the Extension were promoting modern trends by making joint efforts.

Dr Muhammad Naveed said soil analysis should be carried out to get complete information about soil so that the best crop can be obtained by applying balanced fertilizers.

Chairman Entomology Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that university has come up with new varieties of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and others bringing the excellent results. Dr Ghulam Murtaza, convener of the campaign committee and the coordinator for the Faisalabad Division Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir and others also spoke on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Agriculture UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad researchers

Comments

200 characters

‘Researchers must visit fields to develop agriculture on scientific lines’

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Banks urged to provide soft loans to KP SMEs

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories