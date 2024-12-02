‘Researchers must visit fields to develop agriculture on scientific lines’

FAISALABAD: The researchers must visit fields in order to develop the agriculture on scientific basis for increasing per acre production, said Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

He stated this while addressing the farmers in the village 125 Jaranwala on the concluding day of 15-day wheat campaign.

He said the researches should not be piled up in the libraries but it should be reached to address the problems of the society, farming community, industry and others.

He said that wheat campaign is a hallmark step towards spreading the latest information, agricultural techniques and practices. He said that in the campaign, senior students of BS 7th semester and MS were sent to the field. He said that usage of certified seeds, balanced fertilizers, water saving techniques, and implementation of experts’ recommendation at field level will boost up the wheat productivity

He said that the government had launched projects worth billions of rupees for agricultural uplift in which farmers were being provided with green tractors, laser land levelers and other incentives.

He also said that farmers can get agricultural inputs on interest-free loans through Kisan cards, getting out of them from the clutches of middlemen. He also said that tangible measures be taken to buy the farmers produce on proper prices.

He said that timely sowing increases production and make crop healthy.

He said that the university had developed genetically modified varieties of sugarcane that are resistant to herbicides and insects to produce high-yielding crops. The first GM sugarcane borer-resistant varieties were approved for commercialization in Brazil in 2017 and these are saving USD 1.52 billion annually. We are the second in the world to develop the GM Sugarcane.

Assistant Director Extension Rizwan Amir said that the wheat campaign is a commendable step in which the students of the university and the officers of the Extension were promoting modern trends by making joint efforts.

Dr Muhammad Naveed said soil analysis should be carried out to get complete information about soil so that the best crop can be obtained by applying balanced fertilizers.

Chairman Entomology Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that university has come up with new varieties of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and others bringing the excellent results. Dr Ghulam Murtaza, convener of the campaign committee and the coordinator for the Faisalabad Division Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir and others also spoke on the occasion.

