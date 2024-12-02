4 killed as terrorist attack on Mianwali’s PS foiled

LAHORE: Punjab Police successfully thwarted another attack by Khawarji terrorists. Khawarji terrorists suddenly attacked Chapri Police Station Mianwali, high alert jawans of Punjab Police foiled the attack and also killed 04 terrorists.

A senior police officer told that the terrorists attacked Chapri Police Station in the Isa Khel circle, located on the inter-provincial border of Punjab, adjacent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More than 20 Khawarji terrorists, armed with heavy weapons, launched a sudden assault on the police station.

An intense exchange of gunfire took place between the police and the Khawarji terrorists. The attackers targeted the police station building with rocket launchers and also hurled hand grenades. Despite the heavy assault, the entire staff of Chapri Police Station remained safe, with only two police personnel sustaining minor injuries .He said that in retaliatory fire by the police, 4 Khawarji terrorists were killed.

DPO Mianwali Akhtar Farooq and senior police officers were present at the scene. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the Mianwali Police for successfully repelling the terrorist attack. IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police remains on high alert and is committed to crushing the vile ambitions of the terrorists of Fitna-tul-Khawarij.

He further said that the morale of the police team at Chapri Police Station, along with the Elite Force and all personnel involved in the operation, is very high. IG Punjab assured that the Punjab Police will continue to face enemies of peace with the same courage and determination.

