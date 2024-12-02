AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

4 killed as terrorist attack on Mianwali’s PS foiled

Safdar Rasheed Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:40am

LAHORE: Punjab Police successfully thwarted another attack by Khawarji terrorists. Khawarji terrorists suddenly attacked Chapri Police Station Mianwali, high alert jawans of Punjab Police foiled the attack and also killed 04 terrorists.

A senior police officer told that the terrorists attacked Chapri Police Station in the Isa Khel circle, located on the inter-provincial border of Punjab, adjacent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. More than 20 Khawarji terrorists, armed with heavy weapons, launched a sudden assault on the police station.

An intense exchange of gunfire took place between the police and the Khawarji terrorists. The attackers targeted the police station building with rocket launchers and also hurled hand grenades. Despite the heavy assault, the entire staff of Chapri Police Station remained safe, with only two police personnel sustaining minor injuries .He said that in retaliatory fire by the police, 4 Khawarji terrorists were killed.

DPO Mianwali Akhtar Farooq and senior police officers were present at the scene. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the Mianwali Police for successfully repelling the terrorist attack. IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police remains on high alert and is committed to crushing the vile ambitions of the terrorists of Fitna-tul-Khawarij.

He further said that the morale of the police team at Chapri Police Station, along with the Elite Force and all personnel involved in the operation, is very high. IG Punjab assured that the Punjab Police will continue to face enemies of peace with the same courage and determination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorists Punjab police Mianwali police station

Comments

200 characters

4 killed as terrorist attack on Mianwali’s PS foiled

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Overseas Pakistanis: Centre, provinces to work together to resolve issues: PM

Banks urged to provide soft loans to KP SMEs

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories