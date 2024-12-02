AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan

‘Sindhi Topi and Ajrak’ traditional symbols of region: minister

Published December 2, 2024

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah today highlighted the cultural and historical significance of Sindh, referring to it as the land of Sufis with a rich civilization, fostering brotherhood, mutual tolerance, and a spirit of service among its people.

In a statement marking Sindhi Culture Day, Shah extended his congratulations to all Pakistanis on this occasion, emphasizing that Sindhi Culture Day serves as a reminder to preserve the province’s traditions. He pointed out that the Sindhi Topi and Ajrak, traditional symbols of the region, show unity, peace, and respect.

Shah further stated that Sindh is taking proactive steps to promote its culture globally.

He described Sindhi culture as a reflection of the province’s finest traditions and values, emphasizing that living nations preserve their culture, which is the purpose of celebrating Culture Day. He noted that the celebration of Sindhi Culture Day helps highlight the province’s cultural richness on the world stage.

The minister also expressed that Sindh’s cultural identity is rooted in the Sindhi Topi and Ajrak, which stand as symbols of dignity and pride for the people of Sindh. He concluded by asserting that Sindh’s cultural history is an integral part of Pakistan’s diverse heritage, and the entire nation should take pride in this unique identity.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Culture Day

