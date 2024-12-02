World Aids Day: Message from Mr. Nadeem Mahbub, Federal Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination

On this World AIDS Day, under the theme "Take the Rights Path," the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination reaffirms its commitment to advancing Pakistan’s HIV response.

Ending AIDS is only possible by taking a path rooted in human rights-a path that ensures equitable access to care, protects vulnerable populations, and empowers those affected by HIV to lead the way.

Addressing the inequalities that fuel the epidemic is now more critical than ever.

Our mission is clear: to end AIDS as a public health threat, safeguard human dignity, and support all communities impacted by the virus. This work is essential not only for public health but also for economic stability, societal well-being, and future health preparedness.

Today, it is concerning that only 45,000 individuals, out of an estimated 290,000 living with HIV in Pakistan, are receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy.

Needle-sharing among people who inject drugs remains the leading driver of new infections, with additional outbreaks linked to poor infection control in healthcare settings posing significant risks.

In response, the Government of Pakistan is scaling up efforts by transitioning from small, fragmented projects to comprehensive, nationwide HIV prevention programs that ensure sustainable, long-term impact.

To take the rights path, we must eliminate disparities in access to prevention, testing, and treatment services and reach everyone in need. Innovations like HIV self-testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), and differentiated service delivery models are critical tools for improving access and outcomes.

This pivotal moment demands renewed urgency, commitment, and passion to reverse the trajectory of the epidemic.

No community can be left behind on the path to ending AIDS. Marginalized groups, particularly those at the highest risk or living with HIV, must be fully integrated into the national health system. Their active involvement in shaping policies and delivering services is vital to building trust, fostering innovation, and ensuring transparency in our HIV response.

However, success requires overcoming persistent challenges, including funding constraints, policy barriers, and capacity limitations. We must also combat stigma and discrimination to create a supportive environment for the most vulnerable.

Strengthening social protection programs will improve access to essential prevention and treatment services for marginalized populations.

By empowering community-led organizations to thrive, we can ensure that harm-reduction services and awareness campaigns effectively reach high-risk groups. A community-friendly, person-centered approach will be key to driving national and global progress toward ending AIDS as a public health threat.

This World AIDS Day, we honor the resilience and leadership of the communities at the forefront of the fight against HIV. Their contributions have driven the progress we have made, and they will continue to guide us on this journey toward an AIDS-free future.

We call on all partners in the HIV response to join forces with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination. Together, by taking the rights path, we can protect the health and well-being of future generations and empower communities to lead the way in this critical mission.

Pakistan Zindabad!

