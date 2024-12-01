Physical remand of 139 PTI workers approved

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Saturday, handed over 139 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on four-day physical remand and sent two women to jail who were arrested during the PTI protest on November 24.

The City police produced 141 PTI’s workers before ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra for obtaining their physical remand in a case registered against them at Secretariat police station. Prosecutor Raja Naveed appeared before the court. PTI workers were arrested during the operation.

At the start of the hearing, prosecutor requested the court to approve remand of the accused to conduct further investigation from them.

The judge asked the prosecutor why you need the physical remand of women what is their role.

The two women told the court that police have arrested them on November 24 and they have yet not been provided any food during the custody.

The court rejected prosecution’s request to grant physical remand of the two women and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

Defence counsel Mirza Asim Baig told the court that we are mourning and cannot argue. The police arrested these workers on November 27 and police produce them before the court on November 30, he said.

The court reserved verdict on 139 workers physical remand. The court, later announcing its judgment, approved four-day physical remand of the PTI’s workers.

