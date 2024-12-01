Petrol, diesel prices increased

ISLAMABAD: The petrol price has been increased by Rs3.72 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by 3.29 per litre from December 1, 2024 for the next fortnight due to a slight hike in international prices in the last 15 days.

Finance Division revised upward ex-refinery price from Rs 164.86 to Rs 167.67 per litre and IFEM rate has also increased from Rs 7.01 to Rs 7.92 per litre for first half of December.

Brent crude settled 2 cents higher at $72.83 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 5 cents to $68.72.

The surge in the price of petrol by Rs3.72 per litre has been worked out and it settles at Rs252.10 per litre from the previous price of Rs248.38 per litre.

Likewise, the HSD price has also been increased by Rs 3.29 per litre, from Rs255.14 to Rs258.43 per litre.

Nevertheless, the kerosene oil price has declined by Rs 0.62 per litre to Rs164.98 from the existing Rs165.60 per litre.

The price of LDO (light diesel oil) has tumbled by Re0.48 per litre to Rs151.73 from Rs152.21 per litre

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products based on the price variation in the international market, according to statement of Finance Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024