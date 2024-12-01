AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Dec 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-01

Petrol, diesel prices increased

Wasim Iqbal Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: The petrol price has been increased by Rs3.72 per litre and high speed diesel (HSD) by 3.29 per litre from December 1, 2024 for the next fortnight due to a slight hike in international prices in the last 15 days.

Finance Division revised upward ex-refinery price from Rs 164.86 to Rs 167.67 per litre and IFEM rate has also increased from Rs 7.01 to Rs 7.92 per litre for first half of December.

Brent crude settled 2 cents higher at $72.83 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 5 cents to $68.72.

The surge in the price of petrol by Rs3.72 per litre has been worked out and it settles at Rs252.10 per litre from the previous price of Rs248.38 per litre.

Likewise, the HSD price has also been increased by Rs 3.29 per litre, from Rs255.14 to Rs258.43 per litre.

Nevertheless, the kerosene oil price has declined by Rs 0.62 per litre to Rs164.98 from the existing Rs165.60 per litre.

The price of LDO (light diesel oil) has tumbled by Re0.48 per litre to Rs151.73 from Rs152.21 per litre

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products based on the price variation in the international market, according to statement of Finance Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA Finance Division petrol price HSD

Comments

200 characters

Petrol, diesel prices increased

SC set to hear ‘mega loan write-off’ case on 3rd

Tax evaders: FBR not in favour of name-and-shame policy

Nov collection short of target

‘A solution to all problems’ Bilawal talks of ‘Bhutto legacy’

5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

Govt denies ‘firing by LEAs’ on protesters

Ogra raises LPG cylinder rate

PM vows to strengthen HIV national response

PPP reaffirms its commitment to democracy

KP CM orders dismantling of bunkers in Kurram

Read more stories