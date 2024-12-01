AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-01

CM reaffirms party’s commitment to democracy

Published 01 Dec, 2024

KOTRI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed party workers and leaders during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Foundation Day, emphasizing its historic achievements and unwavering commitment to democracy and public service.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the PPP’s founding leader, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who established the party on November 30, 1967. Shah praised Bhutto’s visionary leadership, highlighting his iconic slogan “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan” (Bread, Clothing, and Shelter), his struggle against dictatorships, and his efforts to elevate Pakistan to nuclear power. “Shaheed Bhutto gave a voice to the people and empowered them through the power of their vote,” Shah remarked.

Shah criticized the judicial verdict that led to Bhutto’s execution; labeling it a “judicial murder,” while welcoming the recent recognition of this injustice by the Supreme Court.

Regarding Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Murad Shah commended her resilience in leading the party after her father’s martyrdom. He recalled her struggles against another dictator, Ziaul Haq, and her historic role as Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister. “The public stood by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and with their strength, she brought change to the country,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted development efforts in Jamshoro, describing it as a PPP stronghold and crediting the party for the progress in the area. “Jamshoro has set records in supporting the PPP, and we will continue this tradition,” he stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

