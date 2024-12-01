JI steps up criticism of Sindh govt

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that the PPP has been ruling for more than 16 years in Sindh and yet there is no respite in the streets crimes and other violent crimes in the economic nerve of Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistan People Party government left the Karachiites on the mercy of street criminals as over 100 innocent people lost their lives in roadside robberies so far during the outgoing year.

He expressed these views here on Saturday while responding to media reports that over 50,000 street crimes were reported in the mega city during the past 11 months.

He lambasted the PPP government over its towering claims regarding good governance’ despite the worst performance.

Quoting a Human Rights Commission of Pakistan report, he said that street crimes marked an up tick by 11 percent in Karachi.

