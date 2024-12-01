AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KP CM de-notifies Mashal Yousafzai as SACM

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has once again de-notified Mashal Azam, properly known as MashalYousafzai from the status of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Saturday.

Mashal Azam, a young lawyer is being considered a close confidant of the Bushra Bibi, wife of the incarcerated PTI founder and former premier Imran Khan. She is also the spokeswoman of the Bushra Bibi.

Since the formation of PTI government after February polls, it is second time that the woman has been de-notified from the cabinet.

Mashal Yousafzai said that she has been de-notified after an interview to media regarding the march of the party on Islamabad on November 24, 2024. The protest march was given the name of ‘Final Call’ by the PTI founder Imran Khan.

In her that interview, Mashal Yousafzai had told that the PTI founder had had directed Bushra Bibi of staging sit-in at D-Chowk Islamabad, then how she could have retreated from it.

Mashal Yousafzai said that Bushra Bibi did not wanted to retreat, but her vehicle came under firing and chemical was thrown on it, which turned it dark. Therefore, she had to change the vehicle and during the same period she also separated from her.

