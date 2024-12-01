Mobilink Bank named ‘Best Microfinance Bank’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance institution, Mobilink Bank was honoured as the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024. The recognition highlights the Bank’s pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion and digital empowerment, and underscores its prowess in leveraging innovative fintech solutions to shape a digitally future-ready Pakistan.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO Jazz and Chairman, Mobilink Bank, Aamir Ibrahim said, “This award is a testament to the trust placed in Mobilink Bank by millions of Pakistanis and reflects our collective mission to uplift society through financial inclusion.

Its success lies in its commitment to empowering individuals, particularly women, by providing them with the tools and resources to thrive. This recognition resonates with our ongoing efforts to foster economic growth, resilience, and progress across the country. I commend the entire team for their dedication and look forward to their continued impact in transforming lives.”

Interim CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said, “The award is an honour that reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering small businesses, women, and underserved communities through innovative, digital banking solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024