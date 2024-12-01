AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Mobilink Bank named ‘Best Microfinance Bank’

Press Release Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance institution, Mobilink Bank was honoured as the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2024. The recognition highlights the Bank’s pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion and digital empowerment, and underscores its prowess in leveraging innovative fintech solutions to shape a digitally future-ready Pakistan.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO Jazz and Chairman, Mobilink Bank, Aamir Ibrahim said, “This award is a testament to the trust placed in Mobilink Bank by millions of Pakistanis and reflects our collective mission to uplift society through financial inclusion.

Its success lies in its commitment to empowering individuals, particularly women, by providing them with the tools and resources to thrive. This recognition resonates with our ongoing efforts to foster economic growth, resilience, and progress across the country. I commend the entire team for their dedication and look forward to their continued impact in transforming lives.”

Interim CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said, “The award is an honour that reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering small businesses, women, and underserved communities through innovative, digital banking solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

