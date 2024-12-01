PPSC to conduct PMS exam in two phases

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has decided to conduct the PMS written examination in two phases. The Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission has given its formal approval in the meeting of the full commission.

According to details, a meeting of the full commission of the Punjab Public Service Commission was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission.

Secretary Punjab Public Service Commission and other members attended the meeting. It was decided in the full commission meeting that the Combined Competitive Examination/PMS 2023 will be held in two phases.

