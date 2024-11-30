AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
European Union lifts ban on PIA

Muhammad Ali Published November 30, 2024 Updated November 30, 2024 09:15am

KARACHI: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has officially lifted its ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), enabling the national carrier to resume Paris, France operations, initially after more than four years of restrictions.

In a parallel development, private carrier Airblue has secured its Third Country Operator (TCO) certification, further strengthening Pakistan’s presence in European skies. This dual achievement represents a major stride forward for the country’s aviation sector.

Talking to Business Recorder, Nadir Shafi Dar, Director General, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that PIA is now evaluating options to restart initial operations in France or Spain as its initial European destinations, with discussions underway for potential flight resumption to the United Kingdom.

PIA planning to commence operations to Europe

He said the achievement came after extensive efforts to meet EASA’s stringent safety standards, with strong support from Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Aviation Minister, and Aviation Secretary, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Aviation Minister, and Secretary Aviation for their unwavering support, which enabled the PCAA to achieve this historic milestone.

Additionally, DG CAA specially acknowledged the officials of the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency for their consistent coordination and support throughout the process of lifting the suspension.

PIA spokesperson confirmed to resume Paris, France operations, initially, saying that the airline would probably resume Paris operations, initially. He said that EASA formally communicated their decision to both the Ministry of Aviation and PIA management through an official notice, specifically commending the national carrier’s team for their compliance with international safety protocols. The lifting of this ban will enable Pakistani citizens to once again travel directly to European destinations via local airlines.

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat, CEO PIA also praised the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Aviation, Civil Aviation Authority, and PIA’s dedicated team.

This development carries additional significance as it potentially strengthens PIA’s position in the upcoming second bidding process, marking a significant development for Pakistan’s aviation industry.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed lifting of ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights by European Commission and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

In a statement, he said that lifting of the ban will strengthen PIA’s reputation and benefit it financially.

“This reflects the success of Pakistan’s policies and it will also facilitate air travel for Pakistanis living in Europe,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

