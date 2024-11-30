AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

PDWP approves two schemes worth Rs239m

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes amounting to Rs239.2 million.

The approval was given in the 48th meeting of the PDWP for fiscal year 2024-25 held under the chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved schemes include the Chief Minister’s Fund for the Promotion of E-Mechanization through indigenous manufacturing of agricultural machinery at the cost of Rs198.200 million and the design and establishment of a cable car for tourists at the River Indus at Kala Bagh, Mianwali, at the cost of Rs41 million.

