Gold prices soar

KARACHI: The local gold prices gained big momentum on Friday after the global rates crossed $2, 650 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices soared by Rs2, 100 and Rs1, 800, now trading at Rs277, 300 per tola and Rs237, 740 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold bullion value reached $2, 661 per ounce, up by $21 while silver was selling for $31 per ounce.

Local silver prices remained steady at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 914.95 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

