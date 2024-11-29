AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 136.75 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.91%)
BOP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.18%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DCL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.85%)
DFML 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.37%)
DGKC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.29%)
FFBL 76.99 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.84%)
FFL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
HUBC 108.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
KEL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KOSM 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.87%)
MLCF 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.62%)
NBP 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.44%)
OGDC 194.75 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.01%)
PIBTL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
PPL 167.95 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (2.5%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
PTC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.78%)
SEARL 92.84 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (10%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TOMCL 35.32 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.73%)
TPLP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.98%)
TREET 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.93%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.46%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.04%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
BR100 10,895 Increased By 118.9 (1.1%)
BR30 32,660 Increased By 426.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German govt seeks to buy 4 submarines for $5bn to boost NATO

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 04:54pm

BERLIN: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius wants to order four new submarines to help meet NATO’s security requirements in Europe, a parliamentary budget committee source told AFP on Friday.

The defence ministry has submitted a request for 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) in extra spending to buy the U212CD submarines from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, according to the source.

“We are treating the proposal to purchase additional submarines with particular attention because of its importance for security policy but also because of the high level of funds required,” said the MP.

Germany had already ordered two of the same submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems as part of a joint project with Norway, which has also ordered submarines.

Berlin has been looking to revamp its depleted armed forces in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has pledged huge sums to boost the military to combat growing threats.

NATO reaffirms support for Ukraine following Russian ballistic missile launch

However, a special spending request for the submarines was necessary because they are not included in Germany’s budget planning for 2024 and beyond.

In its request, the ministry has argued that Germany “would not be able to meet the new NATO requirements for better protection of the alliance’s northern flank without the additional four submarines”, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is leading a minority government until elections expected on February 23.

To secure the funding now, Pistorius would need the support of the conservative opposition.

NATO submarines Boris Pistorius

Comments

200 characters

German govt seeks to buy 4 submarines for $5bn to boost NATO

Rupee stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy

FM Dar to attend ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Iran

Servers crash, data corrupted as cyber-attack hits Dewan Farooque Motors Limited

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Oil heads for more than 3% weekly decline as supply risks ease

India GDP growth slows to 5.4% in September quarter

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

Read more stories