AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
DCL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFBL 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.39%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.32%)
PAEL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.29%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.38%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
TREET 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.48%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.91%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,791 Increased By 15.6 (0.15%)
BR30 32,449 Increased By 215 (0.67%)
KSE100 100,339 Increased By 256.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 31,184 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.03%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks set for monthly gain on hopes of better Beijing data, fresh stimulus

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 10:33am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks rallied on Friday, and were set for monthly gains, on hopes of factory data this weekend showing a pick-up in activity and as investors bet on more stimulus after a key policy meeting next month.

China stocks drop on heightened trade tensions

  • At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.01%, the best gain in three weeks. The Shanghai Composite index added 1.59% at 3,348.20 points.

  • The financial sector sub-index advanced 2.19%, the consumer staples sector rose 2.17%, the real estate index added 1.65% and the healthcare sub-index gained 2.28%.

  • Hong Kong equities also gained on the day, with the Hang Seng Index climbing 1.29% at 19,616.44.

  • However, being more sensitive to international investors’ sentiment towards China, the stocks were set for a second month of losses on looming geopolitical uncertainties and tariff risks.

  • China’s factory activity likely expanded modestly for a second straight month in November as the stimulus trickled through, a Reuters poll showed, though threats of new US trade tariffs clouded the outlook.

  • The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) due Saturday is expected to come in at 50.2, higher than October’s 50.1 and above the 50-point threshold that separates growth from contraction in activity.

  • Meanwhile, the long-running property downturn is expected to see some improvement, with home prices set to fall at a slower pace this year and next to stabilise in 2026, according to a separate Reuters poll.

  • The gains in the onshore market on the day helped recoup all the losses seen earlier in November, putting the CSI 300 Index on track to register the best month since the policy blitz began in September.

  • Investors are also eyeing December’s Central Economic Work Conference, which could provide more details about the fiscal budget and the scale of stimulus for consumption for the next year, Kevin Liu, managing director and strategist at CICC Research, said.

  • “The meeting will be the short-term focus and performance will likely fluctuate around market expectations.”

Chinese stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks set for monthly gain on hopes of better Beijing data, fresh stimulus

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Oil prices mixed amid accusations of breaches to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Read more stories