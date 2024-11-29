Chairman’s election: PSMA’s SG removed over dispute on papers submitted to DGTO

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman (Central) of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), Abbas Sarfaraz Khan, has terminated the services of PSMA’s Secretary General Imran Ahmed, due to his alleged controversial role in disputing documents submitted to the Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) concerning the election of the chairman for the 2024-26 term.

Sources in the DGTO informed Business Recorder that in a letter addressed to Secretary General Imran Ahmed, the newly-elected chairman PSMA referenced the November 15, 2024 order issued by the Director of the Office of the Regulator Trade Organization, DGTO, Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad.

The order was passed following a complaint from Rizwanullah Khan, chairman of the KPK Region and a member of the Central Executive Committee of PSMA, regarding an illegal meeting organised by Imran Ahmed on the instructions of Asim Ghani Usman, the former chairman of PSMA, on October 10, 2024. This meeting led to the illegal election of the chairman of PSMA (Central).

The regulator’s November 15 order stated that Asim Ghani Usman, having not been a member of the PSMA Election Commission, had no legal authority to take actions on behalf of the Election Commission. Therefore, the actions taken during the 10-day period were deemed legally invalid.

The regulator’s order further declared that: (i) election of Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar, chairman, PSMA (Central) for the term 2024-26 is declared null and void; (ii) Chairman of PSMA (Centre) shall be elected by all members of the Executive Committee of PSMA;(iii) the Election Commission, PSMA is directed to hold the election for chairman, (central) PSMA in accordance with guidelines in relevant provisions of Trade Organization Rules, 2013; and (iv) the election of Chairman PSMA (central) shall be subject to the regional rotation policy as provided under Article 18 (a)(iii) of Memorandum and Articles of Association of PSMA.”

According to the newly-elected Chairman (Centre), it is evident from the order of DGTO that Imran Ahmed being the secretary general of PSMA, has not only failed to assist the Executive Committee for smooth functioning of PSMA according to Article 18 (a)(iii) of Memorandum and Articles of Association of PSMA but also in the written reply submitted to the regulator during the proceeding of the complaint, disputed the Memorandum and Articles of PSMA in his reply and submitted to the regulator. The reply of secretary general submitted to the DGTO on November 11, 2024 is a part of record of the regulator.

The chairman PSMA is of the view that that the existing Memorandum and Articles of Association of PSMA are ostensibly not compliant with provisions of the TO Rules. Hence, he has been found guilty of disputing PSMA’s legal document approved by all the relevant forums as required under the law.

The chairman PSMA, in his letter has further stated that in view of role of secretary general in disputing the elections of chairman (Central) PSMA, he has sufficient reasons to believe that he is not fit to continue as the secretary general of PSMA and therefore, he is terminated from the position of secretary general, PSMA (Centre) with immediate effect. His dues, if any shall be settled in due course.

